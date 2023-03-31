Josue Chavez Aranda, 2100 block of Racine Street, Mount Pleasant, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million.
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two police officers from Racine County are pleading not guilty in an alleged drunken snowmobiling incident in northern Wisconsin.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
Racine police report two men wounded in a shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.