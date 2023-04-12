Josiah L. James, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Josiah L. James
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy.
'A loyal, dedicated employee' | Julie Anderson retires from Racine County after more than three decades
Julie Anderson was at her job, in the office, every day. She had early mornings and late nights. She sometimes worked 12-14 hour shifts and di…
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.
RACINE — The United States flag at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was lowered to half-mast Monday to honor the two police officers killed …