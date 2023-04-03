Joshua T. Finnocchiaro Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joshua T. Finnocchiaro, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Microsoft is looking to buy 315 acres in Mount Pleasant MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million. Free drop off event for the City of Racine set for April 8 The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not reinventing the wheel, but restoring it | Renovated restaurants, marina planned along lake For 35 years now, Ken Kaiser and his son, Dan, have enjoyed boating along Lake Michigan in Downtown Racine. Now, they are finally taking the c… Racine County cops plead not guilty to drunken snowmobiling up north Two police officers from Racine County are pleading not guilty in an alleged drunken snowmobiling incident in northern Wisconsin. Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in Racine Racine police report two men wounded in a shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.