Joshua Davis
Joshua Davis

Joshua Davis.jpg

Joshua Davis, 1500 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia. 

