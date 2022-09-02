NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joshua A. Gastaldi, 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling.
CALEDONIA — A 6-year-old girl died at Jellystone Park’s Bear Paw Beach Saturday afternoon.
There was a large police presence on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Sunday.
Tanisha Garrett of Racine received a pardon from Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month, wiping the longstanding effects of her nonviolent 2005 felony conviction. Read her story here...
A 20-year-old allegedly drove around 100 mph in the Regency Mall parking lot and fled police for more than a mile.
Tory Miller, a Racine native who is now one of Wisconsin's best-known chefs, sounded off Saturday about a disturbing trend he's seeing. "The entire world is still short staffed, and you yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different."
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed breaking into a North Side apartment early Friday morning.
The skydiver was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week when he died.
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
The man who was stabbed was reportedly "adamant" about not pressing charges against his brother. Charges were filed regardless on Monday.
