Joseph R. Baker, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
Meet the "impossibly talented" artist from Rochester who tried selling his talents everywhere from schools to funeral homes before hitting on the idea of recreating the biggest names in Hollywood in vivid depictions, all drawn by hand.
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
There’s a strong Racine County flavor in the WIAA football playoffs, with eight of the nine county teams having qualified for the postseason F…
The RPD released a mugshot of Crishawn Clemons, 28, of the 1900 block of Green Street, on Thursday, identifying him as a suspect in the March 13 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Eugene "JR" Henderson.
On Friday, preceding the arrest, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.
Racine County held a grand opening ceremony for new pickleball courts at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine, on Wednesday. The event included a grand opening dedication followed by a ceremonial first serve by No. 1-ranked pickleball player in the world Zane Navratil’s mother, Dimple Navratil, and a ceremonial return by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
