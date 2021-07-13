Joseph M Lakvold, 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchange.
A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.
“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”
Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.
But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.
Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.
But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.
When the pandemic hit, Jennifer Schmidt lost her job with the American Diabetes Association. She then devoted her energies to Miss contests. It's paying off.
MOUNT PLEASANT — An employee for Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road allegedly assaulted a customer over the age of 70 who was reportedly trying to …
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kevion A. Minor, was wanted for an alleged April 30 shooting where someone had been shot multiple times on the 3300 block of Hamlin Street but lived.
Steve Leger, a retired firefighter who has been serving others all his life, is now fighting for his life after he fell 35 feet while repairing a flagpole on June 15 at a camp in Sheboygan County. “His external wounds from his fall are all healing," says one of his sons. “He’s improving, but it’s all baby steps.”
RACINE — Another correctional officer in the Racine County Jail walked off the job on Wednesday.
Four nonfatal shootings in the City of Racine were reported over the Fourth of July weekend. One victim is reported to be in serious condition and another woman who was shot appears to have not been the intended target of the gunfire.
Foxconn and Fisker, a California-based electronic car manufacturer, are in discussions with the State of Wisconsin about the possibility of building electronic vehicles in Mount Pleasant.
