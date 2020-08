Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joseph (aka James Terry) M Grana, 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate with detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), reckless driving causing injury.