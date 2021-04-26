Joseph L Boyd, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property.
Three different car dealerships on Washington Avenue had six total vehicles stolen from their lots over the weekend, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch.
Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
“Mr. Dickert turned that parking lot into his own personal fight club,” prosecuting attorney John Wagner said during his opening statement.
While maintaining his innocence, Miguel Cruz told the now-grown orphaned children of Juanita Zdroik “I don’t have words to describe the pain … for all you went through" during his sentencing Thursday.
Bandanas, scarves and gaiters are no longer considered “face coverings" under the city's Safer Racine ordinance, but they aren't really being banned. A few other changes were made Monday night.
A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.
Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her with a knife.
