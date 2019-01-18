NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Joseph D. Ramirez, 36, 4900 block of James Avenue, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

