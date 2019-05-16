Jose V. Zavala, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, battery, disorderly conduct.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
ICE allegedly arrests Racine student pastor; Vigil planned for Wednesday
-
Update: Interstate traffic backs up into Milwaukee for 4 hours after tanker, truck crash
-
Police investigating death of 'estranged couple' as murder/suicide
-
Man involved in Friday's apparent murder-suicide identified
-
Killing of Kenosha teen was premeditated, according to prosecutors
promotion
Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Tell us what you think
Should the state accept millions in federal funding for Medicaid expansion?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.