Jose Nicholas Muro Mejia, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).

