Jose-Luis A. Gomez Jr.

Jose-Luis A. Gomez Jr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. 

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments