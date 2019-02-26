NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Jose L. Rodriguez Jr., 1100 block of Kewaunee St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments