Jose I. Llamas

On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.