Jose G Colon Mar 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEJose G Colon, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jose G Colon Available Photography Photo Illinois Chicago Paraphernalia Possession Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 1 1 hr ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…