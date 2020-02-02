Jose Abreu is hopeful White Sox are turning the corner

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Sox manager Rick Renteria has said he would be "disappointed" if the team didn't make playoffs.

Abreu said it's too soon to tell.

"I don't want to say that we're going to be in the playoffs or we're going to win the World Series because we don't know yet," Abreu said. "We might have the talent but we don't know. That's why I'm saying I prefer just to go day by day, step by step.

"Let's have a very good spring training, get prepared and ready for the season. Let's have a good season and then we'll see when the season ends what position we are in."

He'll continue to make that point when position players arrive for the first full-squad workout Feb. 17 in Glendale, Ariz.

"That has been my message for the guys this year … and that's going to be the message in spring training for the season," Abreu said. "We have the experience to manage that, and I do have the experience to guide this team and the young guys to do the things we all know we can do."

Count center fielder Luis Robert among the young players ready to soak up every word.