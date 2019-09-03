090319-CASTILLO-CRUZ.jpg
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments