Jordyn Turner, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, hit and run causing great bodily harm, intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, first degree reckless injury, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury.

