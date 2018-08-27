Jordan T. Denney, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10 and 50 grams), with use of a dangerous weapon, second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, between 200 and 1000 grams, as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.