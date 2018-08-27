Jordan T. Denney.jpg

Jordan T. Denney, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10 and 50 grams), with use of a dangerous weapon, second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, between 200 and 1000 grams, as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

