NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan M. Ruffin, 2200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
On Sunday, more than half-a-foot of rain poured on the Racine area. That’s never happened before in recorded history here.
The shooting was reported near the end of the Horlick High School Rebels' first loss of the season, by a score of 37-17 to Oak Creek High School.
The owner of Doobie's Beer Joint, where the 20-year-old driver was prior to the Highway 11 crash, says there's more to the story and plans to push back against the allegations.
The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
A Racine man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.
They thought they were doing business with one of their usual suppliers, but the owners of a Racine County heating and air-conditioning business sent $160,000 to thieves from the country of Iceland.
Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.
“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.
The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.
The Racine Zoo is very literally caught in the middle of a nearly one-million-dollar lawsuit regarding 2019 Lakeview Community Center fire.
