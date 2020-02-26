Jordan K Faultersack
0 comments

Jordan K Faultersack

  • 0
Jordan Faultersack.jpg

Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News