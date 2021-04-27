 Skip to main content
Jordan David Fairbairn
Jordan David Fairbairn

Jordan Fairbairn

Jordan David Fairbairn, 3500 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

