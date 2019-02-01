2119-PARKER-MUG.jpg

Jordan D. Parker, 27, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, felony bail jumping (repeater), possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC, second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments