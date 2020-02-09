Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

The 75-lap event ended up going 88 laps because of the late crashes, making it the longest in history.

Austin Dillon was second in the new Chevrolet Camaro and followed by Clint Bowyer in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Larson was fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing and Ryan Newman, in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford, was fifth and the last car on the lead lap.

Hamlin in sixth had the only other car running at the end and ended up being a solid teammate.

“It’s so awesome,” Hamlin said. “I knew he needed to strap in because, that last lap, I was going to push him. I didn’t care if I was going to push him into a wreck. I was just going to push him. It was fun.”

Jones led just one lap, the last one.

“I didn’t know it was that bad to be honest with you until now,” Jones said as he looked at his crumpled car. ‘But it sure feels good to come out of here with a win, especially in a race with perseverance like that. You don’t want to give up, and when it pays off in the end, it makes it extra special.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. needed just two days to get his new team to the top.