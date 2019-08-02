Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout doesn't have Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones worried about a resolution or a timeline.
At least that's the message Jones is offering about trying to get a deal done with his missing two-time NFL rushing champion.
"When have I ever not done one?" Jones said after practice at training camp Thursday night. "So I don't worry about that. You just keep plugging."
Elliott has missed five camp practices while seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his current one.
The fourth overall choice in the 2016 draft, Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick.
Two days after seven-year veteran and former Elliott backup Alfred Morris returned to the Cowboys, Jones suggested he was prepared for a long holdout with the 2016 All-Pro who led the league in rushing as a rookie that year.
"I don't see a point months into the season," Jones said. "While we're not there right now, there are some lines there. And they do bite when you don't play. I don't have a time that I'm looking at that is a concern."
The Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day, and Elliott risks losing a season that would count toward free agency if he doesn't report at least 30 days before the Sept. 8 season opener at home against the New York Giants.
JAGUARS: Rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a "significant" hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener.
A third-round draft pick from San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday. Tests later revealed the extent of the damage.
"These hamstring things, is it a serious one? It is," coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "I don't know how he heals. I don't know how he'll react to it. I'd like to be able to get him back, but we'll prepare and get everyone else reps."
The Jaguars are counting on the 6-foot-5 Oliver to bolster the passing game, hoping he creates mismatches for defenses and gives new quarterback Nick Foles a bigger target near the end zone.
JETS: The New York Jets addressed a major deficiency on the offensive line Thursday, agreeing to sign center Ryan Kalil, the team announced.
Kalil, who played the first 12 seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, retired in December. But the Jets talked him into returning for a 13th season to be Sam Darnold’s center.
Kalil, 34, will sign a one-year contract worth a maximum of $8.4 million, a source confirmed. The NFL Network first reported the deal.
HALL OF FAME: The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.
Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.
The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.
Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 21, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.
