Jones ruled out for Packers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field.

Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.

It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report.

Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place against the Packers.

Before practice, Belichick said the team was still in a wait-and-see mode regarding Jones’ potential availability.

Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions.

After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.

They beat the New York Jets on Sunday, then turned around and took down Miami 27-15 in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Tagovailoa was taken to a hospital, but was expected to be released and fly home with the team. Coach Mike McDaniel said the QB sustained a concussion.

Burrow tossed a late a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal the win after Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell picked off Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game.

“All day the protection was awesome,” said Burrow, who was 20 for 31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. “I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.”

Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD for Cincinnati (2-2)

Evan McPherson kicked two fourth-quarter field goals — including a 57-yarder — when the Bengals’ drives stalled.

Basketball

Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.

Griffin, 33, should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III, who is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week.

The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick, Griffin is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season. In 12 NBA seasons, he averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.