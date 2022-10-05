Jones may play Sunday

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt good when he was on the field.

“Yeah, it felt good to get out there and then working with the trainers and, you know, I made a lot of progress last couple of days,” Jones said.

Daboll said Jones is a tough player who spent a lot of time working with the trainers. The team, which is leaving for London on Thursday night, will continue to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis. He would probably be a game-time decision.

“I'm confident in my ability to throw from a pocket, throw outside the pocket and make plays from both,” said Jones, whose legs play a big part in both his passing and running.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol, Daboll said. Like Jones, Taylor was hurt in the second half of the Giants' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, who has never started an NFL game would be the Giants' third option. He has played in one game and taken a couple of handoffs and knees in a Buffalo Bills win.

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowles missed practice for a personal reason and is expected back on Thursday.

“He’s fine, just had to take care of a personal issue,” said assistant head coach Harold Goodwin, who ran practice in Bowles’ absence.

Brady was sacked late in the first half, losing a fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown. The 45-year-old quarterback remained in the game and finished 39 of 52 passing for 385 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.

Brady was asked about his shoulder during his postgame news conference.

“I’ll be alright,” he said. “It’s football.”

• A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester's complaint, which was made Tuesday.

Baseball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball's “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire's record 70th from the 1998 season.