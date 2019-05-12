Sturtevant resident Eunice Jones started at Ridgewood Care Center at the age of 19. She left for some time to pursue new endeavors, but returned and has been with Ridgewood for the last 15 years. Jones is a unit nurse manager on Ridgewood’s long-term care unit where she helps provide quality in care to residents.
“Her care goes beyond just their regular needs,” said Suzanne Maki, who nominated Jones as one of the top nurses in the county. “She also goes above and beyond when giving them quality of life including doing such things as throwing them birthday parties and celebrating special occasions with them.”
When asked what she loves most about nursing Jones said, “Just like my family, I take care of our residents. I love caring for our residents just as much as I do for them.”
When Jones isn’t busy taking care of Ridgewood residents and lifting their spirits, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family including her three children ages 21, 12, and 2.
“Eunice, thank you for all the years of dedication, compassion, birthday parties, celebrations, and the memories you continue to provide for our residents,” stated Maki, who also works at Ridgewood.
