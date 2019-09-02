Joe Gibbs has had the hottest hand in NASCAR this season. Now, after Erik Jones’ gritty, overnight victory at Darlington Raceway, the championship owner has four aces ready to contend for another title.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have each won four times this season. The weak spot seemed to be Jones, a talented young driver carefully brought along by Joe Gibbs Racing who had yet to truly take flight in the NASCAR Cup Series.
But with Busch charging up behind the 23-year-old Jones’ bumper, the youngster kept out in front to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in the early morning hours Monday.
It was hard sometimes, Jones acknowledged, to smile politely through early week organizational gatherings where a victory by Busch, Hamlin or Truex was celebrated.
This week, Jones gave JGR something to celebrate.
And Jones can appreciate the climb in two seasons with the organization.
“It’s frustrating in a way, right,” he said. “You get to the Cup Series and you think you’re Superman and it’s going to be really easy.”
Instead, Jones was knocked around on the track at times as he figured out how to win at the sports’ highest level.
- Josef Newgarden tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship with a trouble-free run at Portland International Raceway and a victory by teammate Will Power.
Power won for the second time in three races, and the Sunday victory was critical because it prevented any of Newgarden’s title contenders from taking the top spot on the podium.
Newgarden started with a 38-point lead in the standings, finished fifth and now takes his bid for a second title in three years to the Sept. 22 season finale to Laguna Seca in California.
“I am happy for Will, I wanted Will to win the race,” Newgarden said. “If we weren’t going to win it, then he’s the guy to win and take the points away from somebody else.”
Golf
Australia’s Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Portland Classic and deny teenager Yealimi Noh’s bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour.
Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. She finished at 21 under and won for the second time this season. She claimed the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.
The 18-year-old Noh, who turned down an offer to play for UCLA and instead went pro in February, led by three strokes entering the final round and held the same margin after 14 holes. But, she struggled down the stretch and settled for a final-round 71 and 20 under.
The 22-year-old Green closed within two strokes with a birdie at the 15th and was within one after Noh made bogey at No. 16. Green forged a tie at 21 under with a birdie at the 17th. She made par on the 72nd hole and Noh dropped out of a tie for the lead with a bogey.
- Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta.
His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron.
Short got a fortunate break when his second shot on the par 5, 18th hole just cleared the water before bouncing off a rock and onto the green. After his eagle attempt came up short, he tapped in a three-foot putt.
Football
The Oakland Raiders have claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
The move made gives Oakland four quarterbacks for the time being with Kizer joining starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.
Kizer was originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and then was traded to Green Bay in 2018. Kizer has played 18 games, completing 53% of his passes with 24 interceptions and 11 TD passes for a 58.9 passer rating.
The Raiders released defensive end Josh Mauro to make room for Kizer on the roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.