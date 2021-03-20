Jones charges into lead

History says they’re all still in the mix. Only two of the last seven 54-hole leaders at the Honda — Adam Scott in 2016 and Rickie Fowler in 2017 — have gone on to win. Im trailed by three last year entering the final round, Keith Mitchell by one in 2019, Justin Thomas by one in 2018, Padraig Harrington by three in 2015, and Russell Henley by two in 2014.

Scott was tied for the lead after 54 holes on his way to the 2016 win, and Fowler had a four-shot cushion going into Sunday four years ago.

Football

The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday to replace him.

Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. Fuller had one interception last season.

Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and signed a two-year, $21 million deal with Detroit last year that included $14 million guaranteed.