Jones charges into lead

Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout.
Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage.
The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under for the tournament and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
“I’m happy to go low with the ball flight and I’m probably a little more conservative when the wind is up,” Jones said. “I’ll probably play a little safer than normal. I’m naturally a very aggressive player. But I think in the wind, I have a tendency to manage the golf course differently.”
Wise played his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey to cap a round of 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.
“There really wasn’t anything I really struggled with today,” Holmes said. “I hit everything pretty solid. So, it was just a really good day for me.”
C.T. Pan had a bogey-free 65 — the low round of the day — to get to 6 under, along with Cameron Tringale (69) and Sam Ryder (72). Defending champion Sungjae Im (69) was 5 under, tied with Keegan Bradley (67), Robert Streb (70), Zach Johnson (70), Brice Garnett (70) and Stewart Cink (70).
History says they’re all still in the mix. Only two of the last seven 54-hole leaders at the Honda — Adam Scott in 2016 and Rickie Fowler in 2017 — have gone on to win. Im trailed by three last year entering the final round, Keith Mitchell by one in 2019, Justin Thomas by one in 2018, Padraig Harrington by three in 2015, and Russell Henley by two in 2014.
Scott was tied for the lead after 54 holes on his way to the 2016 win, and Fowler had a four-shot cushion going into Sunday four years ago.
Football
The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday to replace him.
Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. Fuller had one interception last season.
Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and signed a two-year, $21 million deal with Detroit last year that included $14 million guaranteed.
Trufant ended up joining a long list of free-agent additions by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn that didn’t pan out. Injuries limited the 30-year-old cornerback to six games and one interception last season after he started 97 games for Atlanta.
Trufant was released by Detroit on Wednesday.
- The New York Giants have their playmaker receiver.
They reached an agreement with former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement with the 27-year-old free agent has not been announced. The team posted a message on its Twitter account saying several reports say a deal has been reached.
Golladay played in only five games last season because of a hip injury. He visited with the Giants on Friday and stayed overnight while the talks continued Saturday.
A third-round draft choice in 2017, Golladay played his first four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 47 games with 39 starts. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a league-high 11 scoring catches in 2019.
- The Cowboys and free agent safety Keanu Neal agreed on a $5 million, one-year deal that will reunite the former Atlanta player with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Neal spent his first five seasons with the Falcons after getting drafted in the first round in 2016 when Quinn was coach. Quinn was fired last season and joined the Cowboys this offseason.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by NFL Network, hasn’t been announced by the team.
Neal missed most of 2018 with a torn ACL in his left knee and then was out almost all of 2019 after tearing his left Achilles tendon. The 25-year-old played 15 games last season.
Motorsports
Kyle Busch raced to his 60th NASCAR Trucks Series victory with a dominating performance Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.
Busch pulled way over the last 30 laps and finished more than 4 seconds ahead of the field.
“It’s always cool to get back to victory lane,” he said.
Busch has been there plenty of times in Atlanta, where he claimed his sixth Trucks victory to go along with four other top-10 finishes. He did a burn-out at the finish line in front of the socially distanced crowd before taking his customary bow.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports team also picked up a third-place finish from series leader John Hunter Nemechek, a fulltime competitor in Trucks.