Jonathan W. Hennegan

Jonathan W. Hennegan, 3000 block of Drexel Avenue, Racine, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, felony intimidation of a witness (domestic abuse assessments), incest, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).

