Jonathan P Calverley
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
- Updated
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north side neighborhood after a week of gun violence.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting two women and children with a car and driving while intoxicated.