Dustin Johnson arrived in Mexico City trying to figure out what was wrong with his swing. He left Sunday night with his 20th career PGA Tour victory, his sixth World Golf Championship and now wonders how far that will take him.
Over 72 holes, only two were worse than par. No one got closer than two shots to him all weekend.
Johnson overcame a sloppy start, caught a good break from behind a tree and made the rest look easy, just like when he was on top of his game two years ago. He closed with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.
"This is a big one for me, and it gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year," Johnson said. "I feel like the game is in good form right now."
Johnson becomes the 38th player in PGA Tour history with 20 victories, which makes him a lifetime member when he puts in 15 years.
He won on both sides of a four-week journey, which started with his victory in the Saudi International, and he will return to No. 1 in the world next week.
McIlroy did all he could, making six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine, and closed with a 67.
"I was making birdies and going nowhere," McIlroy said. "He just played great this week. Hats off to him. He's arguably the best player in the world. And he's got two wins already this year, and he has been one of the best players for a long time."
Johnson won the Mexico Championship for the second time in three years. It was in 2017 when he was playing the best golf of his life, with three straight victories against the strongest fields, only to suffer a back injury when he slipped down the stairs in his rental house on the eve of the Masters.
"It's the closest I've felt to that since I got hurt two years ago," Johnson said. "I finally feel like everything is getting very close to where I was then. ... If I know I'm hitting it well and driving it good, it's going to give me a lot of confidence."
Tiger Woods got his first top 10 of the year, but it wasn't all that inspiring. He again struggled on the poa greens of Chapultepec. Over the last two rounds, Woods hit 31 out of 36 greens in regulation and only had scores of 70 and 69 to show for it.
For the second straight day, he declined to speak to reporters and gave comments only to a PGA Tour official.
PGA: Martin Trainer won the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a three-stroke victory over four players at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Making his 11th PGA Tour start, Trainer birdied four of the last 10 holes to finish at 15-under 273. The 27-year-old former University of Southern California player won twice last year on the Web.com Tour and finished fourth on the money list to earn a spot on the big tour.
Trainer earned $540,000 along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but didn't get an invitation to the Masters in the event played opposite the World Golf Championships' Mexico Championship.
Third-round leader Aaron Baddeley shot a 72 to tie for second with Daniel Berger (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69). At No. 72, Berger was the highest ranked player in the field.
LPGA: Amy Yang held off Minjee Lee by a stroke to win the LPGA Thailand at Chonburi for the third time.
Yang closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 22-under 266 at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course. The South Korean player has four LPGA Tour titles, also winning the event in 2015 and 2017. She also won the 2013 LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship in South Korea
Lee, from Australia, finished with a 66 in the round delayed by lightning and rain.
Spain's Carlota Ciganda was third at 20 under after a 63.
