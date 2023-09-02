RACINE — Johnson Outdoors employees, armed with gloves, trash bags and a shared commitment to protect natural resources, embarked on a mission to clean up areas around Zoo Beach, North Beach, Main Street and the Kids Cove playground on Aug. 24.

The project was part of the Clean Earth Challenge volunteer trash cleanup effort.

Johnson Outdoor employees collected more than 8,000 pieces of trash in under an hour, including cans, bottles, chip bags, socks, pieces of plastic and cigarette butts.

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors designs, manufactures and markets outdoor recreation equipment and technologies.