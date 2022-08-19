Johnson hoping for his break

The focus in IndyCar is clearly on the seven-driver championship race as it heads into the final oval race of the season. But one more round racetrack also means a chance for Jimmie Johnson to grab his first series victory.

The seven-time NASCAR champion added the ovals to his schedule this year, his second since moving to IndyCar, and he's steadily shown improvement. Johnson finished a career-best fifth last month on the Iowa Speedway oval, one spot higher than he did earlier in the season at Texas Motor Speedway.

Now he's got a chance Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, the a 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis where Johnson has raced three times before.

Only problem? Johnson can't remember two of those three races.

“I do remember my first race here in, I think '98,” Johnson said Friday. “I do not remember being here two other times... which is kind of weird. I was in an argument with my social media team — ”I’ve only raced here once" and they said, “We have these stats that show you have been here three times.'”

All three of Johnson's previous starts at Gateway came at the start of his career in what's now called NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series. He finished 15th in his debut race, then was 13th in 2000 and 14th in 2001.

But he has a valid reason for only remembering the 1998 race: It was the start of his NASCAR career and Johnson was desperate for his big break.

"Myself, Ryan Newman and Adam Petty were all fighting for that seat," Johnson recalled. “Adam Petty was sitting in the stands watching me. We’re literally fighting for this ride. I have more memories of that experience than the other two.”

For the record, none of them got the ride. The seat instead went to Mike Dillon, father of current Cup drivers Austin and Ty Dillon, and it took Johnson more than a year to finally land a full-time ride.

He made it to the Cup Series in 2002 and never looked back, winning 83 Cup races and a record-tying seven championships.

• There was no chance Meyer Shank Racing would risk four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves making history with another team.

Curtailing that possibility, the team announced a one-year contract extension Friday that will bring Castroneves back for a 26th full IndyCar season. Castroneves won his fourth 500 in 2021 driving a part-time schedule for MSR as Castroneves was desperately fighting off a forced slide toward retirement.

Michael Shank believed in the popular Brazilian and last year's Indy win led to a full season at MSR's expanded two-car organization. Castroneves is now 47 years old, yet insistent he's got plenty of gas in his tank.

Baseball

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Now Ozuna is facing more legal problems after he was arrested by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

Ozuna's status for Friday night's game against the Houston Astros was not known.

Ozuna, 31, is in his third season in Atlanta. He is in the second year of a $65 million, four-year contract.

• The Chicago White Sox signed Elvis Andrus for the remainder of the season on Friday, adding a veteran shortstop with All-Star Tim Anderson sidelined by a finger injury.

Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. Andrus gives the White Sox experience with Anderson expected to be out until late September after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Aug. 11.

Andrus is a .270 hitter with 324 career steals in 14 seasons with the Texas Rangers and Athletics. He batted .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games with Oakland and committed nine errors in 101 games at shortstop. The Athletics let Andrus go after opting for Nick Allen at shortstop for the rest of the season.

Chicago also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte before its game at Cleveland. He is 4 for 35 with one home run and an RBI in 11 games with the White Sox this season.

• Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring.

He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central.

The U.S. won the title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium.

Swimming

Former Olympic diver Jan Hempel has accused the German swimming federation of failing to heed his complaints of being sexually abused for years by former coach Werner Langer.

Hempel, who represented Germany at four Olympic Games, says Langer repeatedly abused him for 14 years starting in 1982 – when he was 11 years old.

“The federation (DSV) suggested to me that if I spread that around, it would put our sport in danger and then you can’t take part in your sport anymore. Of course, I was at a level where I had goals in mind and I wanted to reach them,” Hempel told news agency DPA on Friday.

Hempel first made his allegations against Langer in a documentary called “Abused – Sexual Abuse in German Swimming” aired by public broadcaster ARD on Thursday. It also documented other former swimmers’ allegations of abuse by unnamed coaches across the sport.

The DSV reacted later Thursday, when it said it was “deeply dismayed by the description of the terrible experiences of the victims of sexualized and sexual violence” in ARD’s report. It apologized to the “victims for having to endure such traumatic experiences.”