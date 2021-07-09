 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
0 Comments

Johnny M Walrup Jr.

  • 0
Johnny Walrup Jr.

Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), reckless driving (endanger safety).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News