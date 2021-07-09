Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Racine’s 4th of July parade, with more than 50 entrants participating, will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Goold and Main streets. The t…
Couple blocked from accessing Mount Pleasant business was paid $1.6M in exchange they didn’t agree to
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchange.
The Mouse v. Mocha Lisa: Coffeehouse facing copyright strikes for stranger's illegal Wi-Fi downloads of Disney shows
-
- 4 min to read
Someone has been illegally downloading episodes of Disney+ shows on Mocha Lisa's Wi-Fi. Now, the Caledonia coffeehouse is paying the price despite its owners having done nothing wrong themselves.
Watch Now | Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots
A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.
Steve Leger, a retired firefighter who has been serving others all his life, is now fighting for his life after he fell 35 feet while repairing a flagpole on June 15 at a camp in Sheboygan County. “His external wounds from his fall are all healing," says one of his sons. “He’s improving, but it’s all baby steps.”
'He shot me, man, like three or four times' | Racine man charged for July 3 Superior Street shooting
A Racine man has been accused of shooting his wife's ex-husband several times during an argument on Saturday, July 3, on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
Several communities in the area will hold celebrations this year to celebrate Independence Day. Events include parties, parades, a car show an…
Four nonfatal shootings in the City of Racine were reported over the Fourth of July weekend. One victim is reported to be in serious condition and another woman who was shot appears to have not been the intended target of the gunfire.
One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kevion A. Minor, was wanted for an alleged April 30 shooting where someone had been shot multiple times on the 3300 block of Hamlin Street but lived.