Johnny Cash band show at UGHS rescheduled

June's Got the Cash

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

UNION GROVE — The Jan. 15 performance by June's Got the Cash at Union Grove High School has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Tickets will be honored for the new date.

Ticket holders wanting a refund should email kurhmic@ug.k12.wi.us.

June's Got the Cash is a musical tribute to American country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter. What started off as a simple tribute band has now blossomed into a national traveling musical theater show. All shows are scripted with classic country comedy bits, historical stories, vintage costumes and songs performed off of Cash's hit collection of music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at ughs.ludus.com.

