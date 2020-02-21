Johnnie Delacruz
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
After delays, the Casey’s General Store at 1306 Four Mile Road is expected to finally be open on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
RACINE — A Racine man who was paralyzed after a Caledonia crash in 2015 was awarded a $38.1 million verdict by 12 Racine County jurors Wednesd…
More than 6,000 applications were accepted in the first seven hours the wait list opened in more than a year.
Hyundai says they will file an appeal and calls the $38.1 million verdict 'outrageous.'
WIND POINT — Some residents of Wind Point are not happy with a potential destruction of a plot of trees and loss of wildlife along a wooded st…
RACINE — A new, south-side Mexican bar and grill that will serve traditional Mexican food made from scratch is expected to open in about a month.