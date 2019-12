Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Johnathan W Hennegan, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.