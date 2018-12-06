12618-ALLEN-MUG.jpg

Johnathan L. Allen, 26, 3601 block of Tenth Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (second and subsequent offense), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (second and subsequent offense), obstructing an officer (repeater).

