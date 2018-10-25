John Ziegler Jr.’s tumultuous 15 years as NHL president began with the league ushering in the Wayne Gretzky era and ended with labor unrest and a players strike in 1992.
The NHL on Friday confirmed Ziegler’s death, although the cause was not immediately known. He was 84 and living in Florida.
“His positive imprint on the game of hockey cannot ever be overstated,” Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said. “While he will be missed, his legacy and contributions to our sport will carry on forever.”
Ziegler was the first American to run the league and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987.
He was credited for helping the NHL become an international league by increasing the number of European players and opening the door for Russians to compete in North America.
Ziegler was the NHL’s fourth president, succeeding Clarence Campbell in 1977. Two years later, he played a key role in brokering a merger with the World Hockey Association in which the NHL added four teams from the upstart league — the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordiques and Hartford Whalers.
Tennis
U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka finished her debut appearance at the WTA Finals on Friday with an injury and an 0-3 record.
Osaka was trailing Kiki Bertens 6-3 when she retired from the match with an upper left leg injury.
Bertens was awarded a straight-set victory and has advanced to the semifinals.
“I hurt my left hamstring in the first match,” Osaka said. “It was just getting worse and worse every time I played.
“I just really wanted to try because this is the last tournament, and I felt it was really unfair to everyone that came to watch.”
Sloane Stephens also advanced to the semifinals, improving to 3-0 by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3.
Osaka, the only woman from Japan to win a Grand Slam title, went off court to receive treatment on the injury after the eighth game while trailing 5-3. She lost her serve at love in the ninth game and then decided to stop.
Soccer
A $25 billion overhaul of world soccer competitions was put on on hold after mounting disapproval from European leaders and clubs saw FIFA President Gianni Infantino backtrack on Friday and accept more consultation was necessary to avert a crisis.
A vote was abandoned hours before the council meeting where Infantino hoped to secure approval from his council on the principle of revamping the Club World Cup and establishing a Global Nations League.
“I am happy to have contributed to peace in the world today,” Infantino said. “We will work to see whether we can find something that suits everyone.”
Infantino will lead a task force featuring the regional confederation presidents to explore the merits of the formats that are being strongly resisted by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.
A threat by Ceferin to walk out of the council meeting rather than vote on the competitions contributed to thwarting Infantino’s plans.
“Common sense prevailed,” Ceferin said after leaving the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.