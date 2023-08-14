RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center welcomed its new Executive Director Darci Green in May. Her experience in operations, funding and program development are expected to take the center to a new level.

Green’s passion for working with young people over the years and volunteering in her church and community gave her insight to how she could serve in a leadership role as a career.

She created programs for young moms, office staff, college students and then led a local national mentorship organization.

Green’s passion has become her career. While working toward a master’s degree in public administration, she knew an executive director role for a non-profit organization would allow for more opportunities.

ProgramsBuilding on the foundation of tutoring, homework help and outreach, Green and her team are dedicated to bringing additional program components to enhance student learning.

To increase their knowledge of the world around them, John XXIII will provide enrichment activities for students to explore a variety of college and career paths.

From this collaborative effort, Thriving Thursdays came to fruition and will launch in October.

Thriving Thursdays guest speakers are community, college, business leaders and entrepreneurs who will share their experiences of what led them to where they are today.

Allowing students to have a glimpse into future possibilities by setting goals and believing they can accomplish what they set out to do.

Speakers are asked to come with enthusiasm, interactive options, demonstrations and visuals. What better way to get students excited about their future.

The Mentor program at John XXIII is being revised with a plan to debut in fall 2024. Though mentoring can happen organically, it is important to build trust in a relationship therefore having a sustainable program is necessary.

The tutoring component is currently done in small groups. Their goal is to have enough volunteers to help students one to one during center hours.

Having a sign-up option to see volunteer availability will allow 15-30 minutes of focused time. Check the website for this opportunity at the end of September.

VolunteersThe center will need volunteers from the community and local colleges/universities to provide homework help and one-to-one tutoring.

Middle school students will need help with math and reading, while high school students need help with algebra, geometry and writing papers.

If you are interested in volunteering, John XXIII will need a commitment of at least one day a week from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Check the website at the end of August to sign up. Questions can be emailed to communication@john23center.org

New website launchAt the end of August, the new website will launch with ease for navigation, to register for programs, events, volunteer opportunities and to donate directly online.

This new website will allow for families and stakeholders to create a login with options to update their information, track their volunteer hours and download their tax-deductible donation report.

Check it out later this month at www.john23educenter.org.

RegistrationFamilies in Racine can register their students who are in fifth-12th grade on-line through the website or in person Sept. 5-7.

If in person, bilingual staff will be available to help navigate the online registration process from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of a registration fee, a monetary or in-kind donation will benefit John XXIII’s program longevity. Registered families will have opportunities to volunteer at events and onsite as needs arise.

Opening DaySept. 11 is the first day of student arrival for the 2023-24 school year.

The center is open from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.