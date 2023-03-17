John W. Evans Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John W. Evans Jr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who is accused of selling more than 140 grams of cocaine allegedly was found with an additional 79 grams of coca…
A longstanding Mount Pleasant karate studio is making its way to West Racine.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man is accused of breaking into an apartment and taking more than $1,000 worth of items.
RACINE — A Racine man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of more than half a pound of marijuana.
A second man has been arrested in a search warrant where the Racine County Metro Drug Unit found more than 80 grams of cocaine and several fir…