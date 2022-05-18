John T. Gayden, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, felony bail jumping.
John T. Gayden
At least one person was killed in a bout of gun violence in Racine early Sunday.
Among those Kvonte Kidd-Ellis Sr. leaves behind are a 3-month-old daughter and his heartbroken fiancée.
STURTEVANT — Homestyle cooking with a family-friendly atmosphere is coming from a familiar face to Sturtevant.
Ex-Racine cop, now a sex offender, to be released and live on Durand Ave. after 12 years behind bars
The Racine Police Department on Thursday reported that one of its former officers, Damen R. Lowe, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 for the sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl, is to be released on May 31.
A Best Buy employee has been accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of electronics from the Mount Pleasant store.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl at Marko's Bar on Douglas Avenue.
Growing up, many employees of Case/CNH looked at the manufacturer as a place they could have a comfortable living and retire from, much like their parents did. But now, those dreams might not be in sight anymore.
“I don’t watch much TV, nor have time to spend on social media,” she quipped.
Expect Highway 45/North Raynor Avenue to be shut down for several hours.
Are those homemade formulas grandma used a good substitute during shortage? Racine pediatrician says no
RACINE — By now, just about every Facebook-using new mom has probably seen at least one of the homemade recipes for baby formula that have bee…