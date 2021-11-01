 Skip to main content
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

