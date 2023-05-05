John (aka Kutt Throat) K. Moore, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Kenosha, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), misdemeanor bail jumping.
John K. Moore
Related to this story
Most Popular
UNION GROVE—Union Grove High School has found a new leader.
The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant.
RACINE — Three teachers at the Racine Unified School District have filed a lawsuit against the district and RUSD Board over the handling of sa…
RACINE — Saturday marks the end of an era, as it’s the last day before Buckets Pub goes under new management.
STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been accused of drug dealing after allegedly being found with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.