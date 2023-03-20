John H. Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
John H. Smith
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some Wisconsin state quarters were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of creating a Facebook account to post nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.
He died "suddenly" Friday morning, his publicist said, attributing his death to natural causes.
A longstanding Mount Pleasant karate studio is making its way to West Racine.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who is accused of selling more than 140 grams of cocaine allegedly was found with an additional 79 grams of coca…