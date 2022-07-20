John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Body cam video shows Da'Shontay King drop gun, pick it up, ignore orders while fleeing before being shot
Officer Zachary Brenner "was obviously shaken up by the incident" and "is doing as well as can be expected ... and is ready to come back to work," Police Chief Maurice Robinson said.
A 50-year-old Racine man has been accused of multiple child sexual assaults spanning from 2016 to 2021.
A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.
The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.
Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.
Anthony E. Smith Jr., 17, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for arraignment, but the proceeding was postponed and rescheduled for mid-August as the defense seeks to get a new judge assigned to the case.
Caledonia is continuing to move to fill empty land with new high-end housing along and near the lakefront.
Lovers of Panera Bread's soups, sandwiches and bread bowls will have to go about a mile further east to fulfill their cravings now.
While in prison, Derrick Seay Sr. turned his life around. Now, he's a Credible Messenger for Racine's youth
Derrick Seay never wanted to be like his father. But there he was sitting behind bars, just like his dad. He was failing his children, just like his dad. So, he turned it around and is now guiding the next generation.
A Racine man is accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, hospitalizing her, Tuesday night.
An investigator said that the suspect was identified because he posed with a gun and hoodie in a Facebook photo that matched what the robber wore, as seen on surveillance video.
Tuesday's decision comes 60 days after the shooting, which occurred May 20.