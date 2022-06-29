John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."
A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times in Racine.
A Racine man is facing two counts of homicide for allegedly killing a woman who was pregnant with his child in October 2021.
A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift. He said he thought the drug he took was heroin, a complaint states.
A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.
Here's what to do if you encounter one of the usually peaceful, but sometimes ferocious, mammals.
A man charged with a 2020 shooting death in a biker bar was acquitted of the charges Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."
In an advertisement for the not yet released Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot game, the 19-year-old raps about the "laser gun" his avatar is to carry in game.
A Racine woman allegedly stole vape pens after trying to return one.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.